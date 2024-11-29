Guidelines for Ayodhya Ram Temple Priests Amid Historic Inauguration

In a commitment to uphold traditional religious practices, priests at the Ayodhya Ram temple are barred from entering the premises in the event of a family birth or death, deemed a state of impurity. Anil Mishra of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust confirmed the guidelines.

Trained over six months, a new group of priests is poised to officiate rituals across the 18 temples within the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, following a rotational schedule and adhering to strict guidelines set by the temple's religious committee.

The dress code emphasizes traditional attire, with woolen variations for winter. As a measure of devotion, priests are discouraged from using mobile phones during service, with only basic phones permitted if necessary. The recent consecration of Ram Lalla idol, witnessed by Prime Minister Modi, heralds a new era for India, reaffirming cultural roots.

