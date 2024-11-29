Left Menu

Guidelines for Ayodhya Ram Temple Priests Amid Historic Inauguration

Priests serving at Ayodhya's Ram temple must observe strict purity guidelines, prohibiting entry during family birth or death events. Trained priests will handle rituals across 18 temple complexes. Traditional attire is mandated, with restrictions on mobile phones. The temple's inauguration symbolizes a new era of spiritual and cultural significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a commitment to uphold traditional religious practices, priests at the Ayodhya Ram temple are barred from entering the premises in the event of a family birth or death, deemed a state of impurity. Anil Mishra of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust confirmed the guidelines.

Trained over six months, a new group of priests is poised to officiate rituals across the 18 temples within the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, following a rotational schedule and adhering to strict guidelines set by the temple's religious committee.

The dress code emphasizes traditional attire, with woolen variations for winter. As a measure of devotion, priests are discouraged from using mobile phones during service, with only basic phones permitted if necessary. The recent consecration of Ram Lalla idol, witnessed by Prime Minister Modi, heralds a new era for India, reaffirming cultural roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

