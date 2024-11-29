Lady Gaga to Dazzle Copacabana with Free Concert
Lady Gaga will perform a free concert at Rio's Copacabana Beach in May 2025, continuing the city's 'Celebration May' initiative, following Madonna's successful performance. The concert aims to boost local tourism and economy, with attendance expected to be in the hundreds of thousands.
Renowned pop icon Lady Gaga is gearing up for a free concert at Rio de Janeiro's iconic Copacabana Beach in May 2025, sources revealed to Reuters. The event is poised to attract a massive audience, as Brazil's 'Celebration May' strategy unfolds.
Mayor Eduardo Paes has aimed to rejuvenate the local economy by hosting international superstars, and Lady Gaga's appearance could be a significant draw. Despite speculation, Lady Gaga's representatives and Universal Music remain tight-lipped, declining comment due to a U.S. holiday closure.
Following in Madonna's footsteps, who drew 1.6 million attendees with her Copacabana show, Lady Gaga is expected to perform on May 3, subject to an official announcement. The potential influx of tourism underscores the anticipated success, as public and private sponsors prepare to support this mega-event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
