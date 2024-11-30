Left Menu

Revolutionizing Interiors: GreenLiving's Smart Approach

India's interior design industry is valued at USD 23 billion but is predominantly unorganized, affecting middle-class families. GreenLiving addresses this with smart manufacturing. Their sustainable, efficient solutions offer clear timelines and budgets, supporting timely home occupancy and enhancing the industry's organization and environmental responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-11-2024 10:20 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 10:20 IST
Revolutionizing Interiors: GreenLiving's Smart Approach
  • Country:
  • India

In India's burgeoning interior design sector, valued at USD 23 billion, inefficiencies plague more than 90% of the industry. This unorganized state burdens middle-class families, complicating housing sector advancement.

GreenLiving - GL Decor and Furnishings Private Limited emerges as a pivotal player, leveraging smart manufacturing to streamline industry chaos. Their precision-driven offsite methods deliver exceptional quality within expedited timelines, promising cost-effectiveness.

Their eco-conscious approach incorporates sustainable materials, offering transparency and timelines that alleviate financial strains for families and bridge critical efficiency gaps. GreenLiving's vision aligns with a sustainable, organized future for India's interior market, empowering architects, designers, and homeowners alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024