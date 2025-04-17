Google: A Monopolistic Giant Under Fire Again

In a significant development, Google has once again been identified as an abusive monopolist, this time for its exploitation of marketing technology, by a federal judge. This ruling adds to the tech giant's legal challenges after a parallel decision revealed Google's manipulation of its search engine dominance.

US District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Virginia highlighted Google's misconduct within the online marketing realm, urging action to curtail the company's massive influence. This judgment follows the US Justice Department's earlier attempts during diverse administrations to challenge Google's sprawling digital advertising network.

Despite antitrust regulators' successful efforts, Google's legal battles are far from over, as it prepares to appeal the monopolistic rulings. Upcoming hearings will determine penalties, potentially leading to substantial organizational changes for the Silicon Valley powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)