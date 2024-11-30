Left Menu

Marrakech Air Show 2024: Soaring Heights and Strategic Alliances

The Marrakech Air Show 2024 concluded successfully, attracting global aerospace leaders, featuring cutting-edge technologies, and solidifying Morocco's status as an aeronautics hub. Key partnerships, innovation displays, and focus on human capital marked the event, which also saw the signing of significant industry agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Marrakech | Updated: 30-11-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 10:40 IST
Marrakech Air Show 2024: Soaring Heights and Strategic Alliances
  • Country:
  • Morocco

The Marrakech Air Show 2024 closed on November 2, marking four dynamic days of aerospace innovation under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI. Hosted at the Royal Air Force base, it reaffirmed Morocco's rising stature with 194 exhibitors, 50 delegations, and nearly 30,000 visitors.

Global leaders like Airbus, Lockheed Martin, and Safran showcased revolutionary aerospace and defense technologies. As the country of honor, the UAE featured prominently, with an extensive pavilion spanning over 800 m², demonstrating cutting-edge innovations.

The event was notable for pivotal agreements, including the creation of the African Centre of Manufacturing Excellence with Boeing. Embraer's partnerships for aviation projects further enhanced Morocco's industrial position, alongside collaborations with companies focusing on bolstering local supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024