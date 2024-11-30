Marrakech Air Show 2024: Soaring Heights and Strategic Alliances

The Marrakech Air Show 2024 closed on November 2, marking four dynamic days of aerospace innovation under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI. Hosted at the Royal Air Force base, it reaffirmed Morocco's rising stature with 194 exhibitors, 50 delegations, and nearly 30,000 visitors.

Global leaders like Airbus, Lockheed Martin, and Safran showcased revolutionary aerospace and defense technologies. As the country of honor, the UAE featured prominently, with an extensive pavilion spanning over 800 m², demonstrating cutting-edge innovations.

The event was notable for pivotal agreements, including the creation of the African Centre of Manufacturing Excellence with Boeing. Embraer's partnerships for aviation projects further enhanced Morocco's industrial position, alongside collaborations with companies focusing on bolstering local supply chains.

