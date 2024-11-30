Ceasefire Rekindles Lebanese Fishing Hopes

The ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah has instilled hope for a return to normalcy for southern Lebanon's inhabitants, including the region's resilient fishermen who persistently set sail on their wooden boats at dawn.

During a two-month conflict with Hezbollah, Israel's siege of southern Lebanon disrupted the lives and routines of hundreds of fishermen at the ancient Phoenician port, adversely affecting traditional Lebanese culinary culture.

The latest truce offers the prospect of rejuvenated fishing activities, fostering economic and cultural optimism as some fishermen cautiously resume their livelihoods, despite continued trepidation following recent violence.

