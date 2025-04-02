Tamil Nadu Assembly Pushes for Katchatheevu Retrieval to Safeguard Fishermen's Rights

The Tamil Nadu Assembly took a decisive step on Wednesday by unanimously passing a resolution that urges the central government to retrieve Katchatheevu islet from Sri Lanka. This move is intended as a permanent solution to protect the traditional fishing rights of Tamil Nadu's fishermen.

The resolution, introduced by Chief Minister M K Stalin, received widespread support from political parties across the spectrum, including the principal opposition AIADMK. In an appeal to unity, both the BJP and the Congress backed the resolution, affirming the importance of setting aside party differences to enhance the welfare of the fishermen.

The resolution emphasized that regaining Katchatheevu is crucial to alleviating the challenges faced by fishermen due to the actions of the Sri Lankan Navy. It called on the Indian government to reconsider the Indo-Sri Lankan agreements of 1974 and 1976 and encouraged the Prime Minister to negotiate with Sri Lanka for the release of detained fishermen and their boats.

