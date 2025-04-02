Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Pushes for Katchatheevu Retrieval to Safeguard Fishermen's Rights

The Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution calling for the retrieval of Katchatheevu islet from Sri Lanka. The resolution aims to protect Tamil Nadu fishermen's traditional fishing rights. Supported by major political parties, it urges the Indian government to negotiate for the release of fishermen detained by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-04-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 13:29 IST
Tamil Nadu Assembly Pushes for Katchatheevu Retrieval to Safeguard Fishermen's Rights
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Assembly took a decisive step on Wednesday by unanimously passing a resolution that urges the central government to retrieve Katchatheevu islet from Sri Lanka. This move is intended as a permanent solution to protect the traditional fishing rights of Tamil Nadu's fishermen.

The resolution, introduced by Chief Minister M K Stalin, received widespread support from political parties across the spectrum, including the principal opposition AIADMK. In an appeal to unity, both the BJP and the Congress backed the resolution, affirming the importance of setting aside party differences to enhance the welfare of the fishermen.

The resolution emphasized that regaining Katchatheevu is crucial to alleviating the challenges faced by fishermen due to the actions of the Sri Lankan Navy. It called on the Indian government to reconsider the Indo-Sri Lankan agreements of 1974 and 1976 and encouraged the Prime Minister to negotiate with Sri Lanka for the release of detained fishermen and their boats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025