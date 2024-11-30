Left Menu

Military Literature Festival Inspires Youth with Stories of Valor and Innovation

The 8th Military Literature Festival in Punjab, inaugurated by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, promotes youth engagement in defence services and highlights military history, gender inclusivity, and India's defence advancements. It aims to inspire patriotism while showcasing India's progress under 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Various discussions address global and military challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-11-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 18:48 IST
Military Literature Festival Inspires Youth with Stories of Valor and Innovation
  • Country:
  • India

The 8th Military Literature Festival kicked off in Punjab with an inaugural address by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who highlighted the role of literature in motivating young individuals towards a career in the defence services. He emphasized the inspiring legacy of Punjab's contribution to India's military history.

The festival underscores India's military heritage and the increasing participation of women in armed forces, marking progress toward gender equality. It also aligns with the theme 'Wars Under the Nuclear Umbrella' to discuss current global challenges and India's military preparedness.

Governor Kataria also focused on India's self-reliance in defence, noting the country's emergence as a key exporter of military technology, and urged festival expansion to villages to amplify stories of courage and patriotism. The event features an exhibition by the Western Command, showcasing India's defence prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024