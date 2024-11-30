Military Literature Festival Inspires Youth with Stories of Valor and Innovation

The 8th Military Literature Festival kicked off in Punjab with an inaugural address by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who highlighted the role of literature in motivating young individuals towards a career in the defence services. He emphasized the inspiring legacy of Punjab's contribution to India's military history.

The festival underscores India's military heritage and the increasing participation of women in armed forces, marking progress toward gender equality. It also aligns with the theme 'Wars Under the Nuclear Umbrella' to discuss current global challenges and India's military preparedness.

Governor Kataria also focused on India's self-reliance in defence, noting the country's emergence as a key exporter of military technology, and urged festival expansion to villages to amplify stories of courage and patriotism. The event features an exhibition by the Western Command, showcasing India's defence prowess.

