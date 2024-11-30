Left Menu

Ramakant Achrekar's Legacy: A Memorial That Inspires

An inspiring memorial for legendary cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar will be unveiled at Shivaji Park, motivating future cricketers. Legends like Sachin Tendulkar will attend the event. Achrekar was influential in shaping many cricket careers, including Tendulkar's. The memorial honors his dedication and contribution to Indian cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ramakant Achrekar, a name synonymous with cricket coaching excellence, will have his legacy immortalized with a memorial at the renowned Shivaji Park. This revered site will become a symbol of inspiration for budding cricketers, as former India player Pravin Amre expressed during a recent announcement.

The memorial, which has been greenlit by the Maharashtra government, is set to be unveiled on December 3 by cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and politician Raj Thackeray. Achrekar's contributions, recognized with the Dronacharya Award and the Padma Shri, have left an indelible mark on Indian cricket, shaping legends like Tendulkar and many others.

As India celebrates Achrekar's legacy, attention also turns to the national team's recent success in Australia. With promising performances from young talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal, expectations are high as they aim to cement their achievements in the ongoing series. Achrekar's teachings continue to motivate and inspire cricketers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

