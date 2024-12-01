Left Menu

Tirumala Enforces Ban on Political Speeches to Maintain Spiritual Serenity

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has prohibited political and hate speeches at Tirumala to maintain the temple's spiritual atmosphere. This decision follows recent disruptions caused by inflammatory remarks. Visitors are urged to comply with the rule, and legal action will be taken against violators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati(Ap) | Updated: 01-12-2024 09:47 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 09:47 IST
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the custodian of the revered Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple, has imposed a ban on political and hate speeches at Tirumala. This ruling comes after recent disturbances when individuals, including political figures, made controversial statements near the temple premises post-Darshan.

TTD released a social media post emphasizing the necessity for this decision to preserve the spiritual peace of the temple. All visitors are urged to adhere to the new regulation, with the board alerting potential violators of impending legal repercussions.

LV Subrahmanyam, a former Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh and past Executive Officer of TTD, highlighted that this directive is longstanding and not unprecedented, with past transgressors already facing reprimand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

