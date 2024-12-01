Left Menu

Celebrating Nagaland: Embracing Culture and Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people of Nagaland on their Statehood Day, lauding their rich culture and compassionate spirit. He expressed hopes for the state's ongoing development and prosperity in the future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Nagaland's Statehood Day by extending warm greetings to its people on Sunday. He praised the state for its rich cultural heritage and the admirable nature of its residents.

In a message shared on X, Modi highlighted the characteristics that define Naga culture, including a profound sense of duty and compassion.

The Prime Minister conveyed his prayers and wishes for Nagaland's continuous progress and prosperity in the coming years.

