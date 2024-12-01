Nagaland's Vision of Peaceful Progress: Empowering Future Generations
Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasizes peace, development, and inclusivity at Nagaland's 62nd Statehood Day, urging unity for a prosperous future. He highlights the state's political strides, tourism growth, educational investments, and infrastructural advancements, underlining the commitment to rural and social development.
During the 62nd Statehood Day ceremony, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio underscored Nagaland's guiding principle of 'Peace for development and development for peace,' advocating for unity and youth empowerment. Reflecting on former President S Radhakrishnan's call for understanding and friendship, Rio appealed for collective efforts to achieve prosperity.
The chief minister acknowledged challenges like the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation's demand for Frontier Nagaland Territory, promising commitment to inclusivity. He cited the state's growth from three to 17 districts, emphasizing the political progress and importance of elevating the peace process in collaboration with tribal bodies and civil groups.
Rio lauded the Hornbill Festival's success in drawing over 1.5 lakh tourists, highlighting infrastructural upgrades to boost tourism. Emphasizing education and women's empowerment, he announced substantial projects in skill development and social security, including insurance schemes and rural development initiatives, showcasing Nagaland's developmental agenda.
