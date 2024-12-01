Left Menu

Luca Guadagnino Condemns Turkish Censorship of 'Queer'

Director Luca Guadagnino has criticized Turkey's decision to ban his latest film, 'Queer'. The film, set in 1950s Mexico City, features an American expat infatuated with a younger man. Guadagnino expressed his discontent with what he described as 'obtuse censorship' and emphasized cinema's powerful influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-12-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 12:57 IST
Film director Luca Guadagnino has openly criticized Turkish authorities for their recent ban on his film, 'Queer,' labeling it as an act of 'obtuse censorship.' Set in 1950s Mexico City, the film follows an American expat, played by Daniel Craig, who becomes enamored with a younger man, portrayed by Drew Starkey.

Guadagnino, renowned for works such as 'Call Me By Your Name,' 'Suspiria,' and 'Bones and All,' hopes that Turkish audiences will find ways to watch his film despite the ban. Speaking at a press conference during the Marrakech Film Festival, where he currently serves as the jury head, the director questioned the motivations behind Turkey's decision.

The director speculated whether authorities had actually viewed the film or were merely reacting to sensational journalism. He decried the prohibition, stating it was labeled as causing 'social disorder,' and highlighted the profound power of cinema that he believes can challenge societal norms. Meanwhile, MUBI had to cancel a film festival in Turkey, where 'Queer' was slated as the opening film, due to these restrictions.

