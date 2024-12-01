Luca Guadagnino Condemns Turkish Censorship of 'Queer'

Film director Luca Guadagnino has openly criticized Turkish authorities for their recent ban on his film, 'Queer,' labeling it as an act of 'obtuse censorship.' Set in 1950s Mexico City, the film follows an American expat, played by Daniel Craig, who becomes enamored with a younger man, portrayed by Drew Starkey.

Guadagnino, renowned for works such as 'Call Me By Your Name,' 'Suspiria,' and 'Bones and All,' hopes that Turkish audiences will find ways to watch his film despite the ban. Speaking at a press conference during the Marrakech Film Festival, where he currently serves as the jury head, the director questioned the motivations behind Turkey's decision.

The director speculated whether authorities had actually viewed the film or were merely reacting to sensational journalism. He decried the prohibition, stating it was labeled as causing 'social disorder,' and highlighted the profound power of cinema that he believes can challenge societal norms. Meanwhile, MUBI had to cancel a film festival in Turkey, where 'Queer' was slated as the opening film, due to these restrictions.

