Cate Blanchett Warns of AI's Profound Impact

Hollywood star Cate Blanchett has expressed her apprehensions about the far-reaching effects of artificial intelligence (AI), stating that its influence extends beyond job markets and poses a significant threat of replacement.

Speaking during the promotion of her latest film 'Rumours,' an apocalyptic comedy, Blanchett—known for her roles in 'Ocean's 8' and 'Elizabeth'—emphasized the broader societal impact, particularly on those already striving to stay above the poverty line. She voiced her concern to the BBC, highlighting the potential consequences for vulnerable groups, including old-age pensioners.

Blanchett pointed to the recent writers' strike as a catalyst for bringing AI discussions into mainstream dialogue. She remarked on the ease with which AI could replicate a person's voice and criticized advancements like driverless cars and robots as instances of creativity that risk veering into destructiveness.

