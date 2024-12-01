Left Menu

Budhi Diwali: Celebrating Heritage in Himachal's Trans-Giri

In the Trans-Giri area of Himachal Pradesh, the tribal Hatti community celebrates Budhi Diwali a month after the regular Diwali. The event features traditional music, dance, folklore, and rituals. The week-long festival showcases various local customs and honors village deities through unique fire rituals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nahan | Updated: 01-12-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 18:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The tribal Hatti residents of the Trans-Giri region in Himachal Pradesh marked the beginning of their unique Budhi Diwali festival at the stroke of midnight, December 1. This traditional celebration, held a month after the mainstream Diwali, spans several days and highlights the community's rich cultural tapestry.

Festivities commenced with the arrival of the Hulkiya, a musician playing the 'Hulak', and the singing of 'Khuli', an ancient ballad. Villagers engage in various cultural activities, such as plays and satirical performances, with bonfires lighting up the evenings. The legend says the festival is celebrated late due to delayed news of Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya.

Key rituals include the 'Baliraj' or fire burning ceremonial, meant to appease local deities, and 'Bhiuri', a collective village dance. Recently recognized for their unique cultural identity, the Hatti community received tribal status this year, adding further significance to these traditional celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

