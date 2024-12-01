Budhi Diwali: Celebrating Heritage in Himachal's Trans-Giri

The tribal Hatti residents of the Trans-Giri region in Himachal Pradesh marked the beginning of their unique Budhi Diwali festival at the stroke of midnight, December 1. This traditional celebration, held a month after the mainstream Diwali, spans several days and highlights the community's rich cultural tapestry.

Festivities commenced with the arrival of the Hulkiya, a musician playing the 'Hulak', and the singing of 'Khuli', an ancient ballad. Villagers engage in various cultural activities, such as plays and satirical performances, with bonfires lighting up the evenings. The legend says the festival is celebrated late due to delayed news of Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya.

Key rituals include the 'Baliraj' or fire burning ceremonial, meant to appease local deities, and 'Bhiuri', a collective village dance. Recently recognized for their unique cultural identity, the Hatti community received tribal status this year, adding further significance to these traditional celebrations.

