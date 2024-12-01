Left Menu

Global Prayer Vigils for Bangladesh's Persecuted Minorities

ISKCON centers worldwide, including Kolkata, held prayer meetings for the safety of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh amid ongoing attacks. The organization seeks support from international bodies like the UN to address these atrocities. Protests also demand the release of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-12-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 19:07 IST
Global Prayer Vigils for Bangladesh's Persecuted Minorities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ISKCON centers around the globe, including Kolkata, united on Sunday to hold prayer meetings and 'kirtans' for the safety of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, highlighting ongoing violence against these communities.

According to ISKCON spokesperson Radharamn Das, despite 100 days passing since these incidents began, atrocities against religious minorities remain rampant. As a result, prayer meetings were conducted in over 150 countries.

The community is appealing for assistance from international organizations such as the United Nations. Additionally, protests were held at Kolkata's Albert Road center, demanding the release of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, recently detained in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024