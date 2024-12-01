Global Prayer Vigils for Bangladesh's Persecuted Minorities
ISKCON centers worldwide, including Kolkata, held prayer meetings for the safety of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh amid ongoing attacks. The organization seeks support from international bodies like the UN to address these atrocities. Protests also demand the release of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.
- Country:
- India
ISKCON centers around the globe, including Kolkata, united on Sunday to hold prayer meetings and 'kirtans' for the safety of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, highlighting ongoing violence against these communities.
According to ISKCON spokesperson Radharamn Das, despite 100 days passing since these incidents began, atrocities against religious minorities remain rampant. As a result, prayer meetings were conducted in over 150 countries.
The community is appealing for assistance from international organizations such as the United Nations. Additionally, protests were held at Kolkata's Albert Road center, demanding the release of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, recently detained in Bangladesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
