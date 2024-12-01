Empowering Punjab's Youth: A Launchpad for Success

The Punjab government is making strides in involving youngsters as key partners in the state's socio-economic development, according to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

During an inter-zonal youth festival at the Punjab Agricultural University, Mann emphasized the untapped potential of youths and the government's dedication to providing platforms, akin to a launchpad, for their ideas. Encouraging humility alongside success, he shared personal anecdotes about the influential role of youth festivals in shaping his career.

Accompanied by his former college mate Karamjit Anmol, Mann engaged the audience with a poetry recitation, reinforcing his commitment to comprehensive youth development and celebrating the enduring influence of cultural roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)