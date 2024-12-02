Left Menu

'Wicked', 'Moana 2' Propel Box Office to Record Highs

Wicked and Gladiator II open strongly, amassing $25.7 million in U.S. and Canada. Moana 2 debuts with $368 million globally, setting a Thanksgiving record. Taylor Swift's Eras Tour merchandise attracts fans on Black Friday, potentially boosting Target's sales amid retail competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 02:28 IST
'Wicked', 'Moana 2' Propel Box Office to Record Highs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The holiday box office has experienced a significant surge with the premieres of 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II', which collectively earned $25.7 million in early screenings within the U.S. and Canada. According to Universal Pictures, 'Wicked' alone garnered $19.2 million, marking a substantial opening.

Meanwhile, Disney's 'Moana 2' has made a splash in the global market, accumulating an estimated $368 million in ticket sales. This impressive debut has contributed to a record-breaking Thanksgiving weekend for the U.S. and Canadian box office.

The fervor over Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has transcended to retail, with fans queuing at Target on Black Friday for exclusive merchandise. This collaboration aims to revitalize sales at the retail giant amid growing market competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024