'Wicked', 'Moana 2' Propel Box Office to Record Highs
Wicked and Gladiator II open strongly, amassing $25.7 million in U.S. and Canada. Moana 2 debuts with $368 million globally, setting a Thanksgiving record. Taylor Swift's Eras Tour merchandise attracts fans on Black Friday, potentially boosting Target's sales amid retail competition.
The holiday box office has experienced a significant surge with the premieres of 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II', which collectively earned $25.7 million in early screenings within the U.S. and Canada. According to Universal Pictures, 'Wicked' alone garnered $19.2 million, marking a substantial opening.
Meanwhile, Disney's 'Moana 2' has made a splash in the global market, accumulating an estimated $368 million in ticket sales. This impressive debut has contributed to a record-breaking Thanksgiving weekend for the U.S. and Canadian box office.
The fervor over Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has transcended to retail, with fans queuing at Target on Black Friday for exclusive merchandise. This collaboration aims to revitalize sales at the retail giant amid growing market competition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
