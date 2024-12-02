'Wicked', 'Moana 2' Propel Box Office to Record Highs

The holiday box office has experienced a significant surge with the premieres of 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II', which collectively earned $25.7 million in early screenings within the U.S. and Canada. According to Universal Pictures, 'Wicked' alone garnered $19.2 million, marking a substantial opening.

Meanwhile, Disney's 'Moana 2' has made a splash in the global market, accumulating an estimated $368 million in ticket sales. This impressive debut has contributed to a record-breaking Thanksgiving weekend for the U.S. and Canadian box office.

The fervor over Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has transcended to retail, with fans queuing at Target on Black Friday for exclusive merchandise. This collaboration aims to revitalize sales at the retail giant amid growing market competition.

