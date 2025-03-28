Trump executive order on Smithsonian targets funding for programmes with 'improper ideology'

President Donald Trump on Thursday revealed his intention to force changes at the Smithsonian Institution with an executive order that targets funding for programmes that advance "divisive narratives" and "improper ideology,'' the latest step in a broadside against culture he deems too liberal.

Trump claimed there has been a "concerted and widespread" effort over the past decade to rewrite American history by replacing "objective facts" with a "distorted narrative driven by ideology rather than truth,'' adding that it casts the "founding principles" of the United States in a "negative light." The order he signed behind closed doors puts Vice President JD Vance, who serves on the Smithsonian Institution's Board of Regents, in charge of overseeing efforts to "remove improper ideology" from all areas of the institution, including its museums, education and research centres and the National Zoo.

It marks the Republican president's latest salvo against cultural pillars of society, such as universities and art, that he considers out of step with conservative sensibilities.

Trump recently had himself installed as chairman of the John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts with the aim of overhauling programming, including the annual Kennedy Centre Honours awards show.

The administration also recently forced Columbia University to make a series of policy changes by threatening the Ivy League school with the loss of several hundred million dollars in federal funding.

The executive order also hints at the return of statues and monuments of Confederate figures, many of which were taken down or replaced around the country after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020 and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, which is detested by Trump and other conservatives.

The order also calls for improvements to Independence Hall in Philadelphia by July 4, 2026, in time for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Trump singled out the National Museum of African American History and Culture, which opened in 2016 near the White House, the Women's History Museum, which is in development, and the American Art Museum for criticism.

"Museums in our Nation's capital should be places where individuals go to learn -- not to be subjected to ideological indoctrination or divisive narratives that distort our shared history," he said.

Linda St. Thomas, the Smithsonian Institution's chief spokesperson, said in an email late Thursday, "We have no comment for now." Under Trump's order, Vance will also work with the White House budget office to make sure future funding for the Smithsonian Institution isn't spent on programs that "degrade shared American values, divide Americans based on race, or promote programs or ideologies inconsistent with federal law and policy." Trump also wants to ensure that the women's history museum celebrates women and not "recognise men as women in any respect." It also requires the interior secretary to reinstate monuments, memorials, statues and similar properties that have been removed or changed since January 1, 2020, to "perpetuate a false reconstruction of American history, inappropriately minimise the value of certain historical events or figures, or include any other improper partisan ideology." The Smithsonian Institution is the world's largest museum, education and research complex. It consists of 21 museums and the National Zoo. Eleven museums are located along the National Mall in Washington.

The institution was established by Congress with money from James Smithson, a British scientist who left his estate to the United States to found "at Washington, under the name of the Smithsonian Institution, an establishment for the increase and diffusion of knowledge."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)