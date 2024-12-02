JSW MG Motor India Unveils 'Cyberster': Revolutionizing the Accessible Luxury Electric Sports Car Market

JSW MG Motor India has announced its entry into the accessible luxury segment with the introduction of an all-electric sports car, 'Cyberster'. This move is part of its newly unveiled retail brand, 'MG Select'.

Aimed at sports car enthusiasts across metro and smaller cities, the Cyberster, priced between Rs 65 and Rs 70 lakh, is the first of four new energy vehicles slated for launch over the next two years, says Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer at JSW MG Motor India.

The Cyberster is expected to capture the interest of luxury car buyers and elevate MG's brand appeal, challenging prominent models like BMW 2 Series, Audi Q3, and Mercedes-Benz A Class, within the Rs 45 lakh price range. Machine prioritizing CKD production, the company is poised to meet demand from both metro and smaller cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)