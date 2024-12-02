Left Menu

JSW MG Motor India Unveils 'Cyberster': Revolutionizing the Accessible Luxury Electric Sports Car Market

JSW MG Motor India plans to launch 'Cyberster', an all-electric sports convertible, as part of its new MG Select brand aimed at the accessible luxury segment. Targeting enthusiasts across metros and smaller cities, this model is the first of four to be introduced in the next two years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:15 IST
JSW MG Motor India Unveils 'Cyberster': Revolutionizing the Accessible Luxury Electric Sports Car Market
  • Country:
  • India

JSW MG Motor India has announced its entry into the accessible luxury segment with the introduction of an all-electric sports car, 'Cyberster'. This move is part of its newly unveiled retail brand, 'MG Select'.

Aimed at sports car enthusiasts across metro and smaller cities, the Cyberster, priced between Rs 65 and Rs 70 lakh, is the first of four new energy vehicles slated for launch over the next two years, says Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer at JSW MG Motor India.

The Cyberster is expected to capture the interest of luxury car buyers and elevate MG's brand appeal, challenging prominent models like BMW 2 Series, Audi Q3, and Mercedes-Benz A Class, within the Rs 45 lakh price range. Machine prioritizing CKD production, the company is poised to meet demand from both metro and smaller cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024