Puducherry Government Announces Relief Measures After Cyclone Fengal

Puducherry's CM N Rangasamy announced relief measures following Cyclone Fengal's devastation, including financial aid to affected families and farmers. With unprecedented rainfall causing extensive damage, compensation and relief efforts are underway. The government seeks central assistance and highlights ongoing support for impacted residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:11 IST
Puducherry Government Announces Relief Measures After Cyclone Fengal
  India

The Puducherry government has unveiled a comprehensive relief package in response to the destruction caused by Cyclone Fengal and severe rains that hit the region recently. Chief Minister N Rangasamy detailed the measures at a press conference, noting an exceptional rainfall of 48.4 cm in 24 hours caused significant disruption.

Among the devastating impacts, four fatalities were confirmed, with bereaved families set to receive Rs 5 lakh each as compensation. Addressing the broader community needs, 3.54 lakh families under the public distribution system will be credited Rs 5,000 directly into their bank accounts, while substantial aid is targeted towards affected agriculture and dairy farmers.

The Chief Minister further reported that interim relief assessments are underway, with an appeal for Rs 100 crore submitted to the Union Home Ministry for central assistance. In the immediate response, relief camps have been set up and thousands of food packets distributed. Officials continue to warn residents in vulnerable riverbank areas to vacate amid ongoing water releases from Tamil Nadu's dams.

