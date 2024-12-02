Puducherry Government Announces Relief Measures After Cyclone Fengal

The Puducherry government has unveiled a comprehensive relief package in response to the destruction caused by Cyclone Fengal and severe rains that hit the region recently. Chief Minister N Rangasamy detailed the measures at a press conference, noting an exceptional rainfall of 48.4 cm in 24 hours caused significant disruption.

Among the devastating impacts, four fatalities were confirmed, with bereaved families set to receive Rs 5 lakh each as compensation. Addressing the broader community needs, 3.54 lakh families under the public distribution system will be credited Rs 5,000 directly into their bank accounts, while substantial aid is targeted towards affected agriculture and dairy farmers.

The Chief Minister further reported that interim relief assessments are underway, with an appeal for Rs 100 crore submitted to the Union Home Ministry for central assistance. In the immediate response, relief camps have been set up and thousands of food packets distributed. Officials continue to warn residents in vulnerable riverbank areas to vacate amid ongoing water releases from Tamil Nadu's dams.

