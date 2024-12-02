Chess Titans Clash: FIDE World Rapid & Blitz Championships Debut in North America
The prestigious FIDE World Rapid & Blitz Championships 2024 unfolds in New York, a first for North America, featuring top Indian talents and global chess legends competing for a $1.5 million prize pool. It's set to be the strongest edition, highlighting players like Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura.
- Country:
- Switzerland
The stage is set in New York City for the 2024 FIDE World Rapid & Blitz Championships, marking its North American debut from December 26 to 31. Five Indian contenders, including R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, and R Vaishali, will showcase their skills amid a roster of global chess superstars.
The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has hailed this edition as its most competitive yet, with over 300 players battling for a share of the USD 1.5 million prize fund. Joining the fray are American Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura and other elite competitors like Magnus Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana.
The event will start with the Rapid Championship from December 26 to 28, offering a fierce showcase of strategy and skill. Following a rest day, the Blitz Championship will resume on December 30, culminating with fast-paced action through to December 31.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Magnus Carlsen Dominates Tata Steel Chess India with Double Victory
Billionaire Bribes: Gautam Adani's New York Indictment Shakes Business World
New York Strikers Gear Up for Abu Dhabi T10 Title Defense
New York Finally Ends Century-Old Adultery Law
New York's Bold Move: $9 Traffic Charge for Manhattan