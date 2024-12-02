Left Menu

Chess Titans Clash: FIDE World Rapid & Blitz Championships Debut in North America

The prestigious FIDE World Rapid & Blitz Championships 2024 unfolds in New York, a first for North America, featuring top Indian talents and global chess legends competing for a $1.5 million prize pool. It's set to be the strongest edition, highlighting players like Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lausanne | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:22 IST
Chess Titans Clash: FIDE World Rapid & Blitz Championships Debut in North America
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The stage is set in New York City for the 2024 FIDE World Rapid & Blitz Championships, marking its North American debut from December 26 to 31. Five Indian contenders, including R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, and R Vaishali, will showcase their skills amid a roster of global chess superstars.

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has hailed this edition as its most competitive yet, with over 300 players battling for a share of the USD 1.5 million prize fund. Joining the fray are American Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura and other elite competitors like Magnus Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana.

The event will start with the Rapid Championship from December 26 to 28, offering a fierce showcase of strategy and skill. Following a rest day, the Blitz Championship will resume on December 30, culminating with fast-paced action through to December 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)

