PM Modi to Grace Assam Investor Summit and Cultural Extravaganza

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Assam Investor and Infrastructure Summit in February 2025 in Guwahati. The summit will coincide with a mega performance of the Jhumur dance by Assam's Adivasi community. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma invited the PM during a recent meeting in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the Assam Investor and Infrastructure Summit, scheduled for February 24 and 25, 2025, in Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday.

The summit will also feature a grand performance of the Jhumur dance by Assam's Adivasi community, following an invitation extended to the Prime Minister by Sarma during their meeting in New Delhi.

The chief minister has been actively engaging with various union ministers to ensure a successful summit, aimed at enticing global investors to contribute to Assam's development trajectory.

