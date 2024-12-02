Left Menu

Bengaluru Weds Smarter: Tying the Knot with Trends

The Annual Wedding Report 2024 reveals that Bengaluru hosts more guests at weddings despite having a budget 12% below the national average. Popular trends include the rise of social media influence, destination weddings, and sustainability choices, with a noted increase in the hiring of wedding planners.

Bengaluru | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:38 IST
The Annual Wedding Report 2024 highlights intriguing shifts in how Bengaluru residents are planning their weddings. Despite operating with a budget 12% lower than the national average of 36.5 Lakh, the city boasts 30% more guests per event. This trend is an indication of significant cultural influence in wedding arrangements.

Conducted by WedMeGood, the survey delves into the impact of digital tools and social media on contemporary wedding planning. Interestingly, a growing number of couples in Bengaluru are turning to social media apps instead of traditional dating platforms, with some even employing social media managers to enhance their wedding celebrations.

A notable development is the increasing popularity of destination weddings, which now account for a quarter of all planned nuptials. Sustainability is also becoming a priority, with nearly half of the surveyed couples choosing lab-grown diamonds and making eco-friendly choices such as food donations and reduced plastic use.

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

