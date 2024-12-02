Bengaluru Weds Smarter: Tying the Knot with Trends

The Annual Wedding Report 2024 highlights intriguing shifts in how Bengaluru residents are planning their weddings. Despite operating with a budget 12% lower than the national average of 36.5 Lakh, the city boasts 30% more guests per event. This trend is an indication of significant cultural influence in wedding arrangements.

Conducted by WedMeGood, the survey delves into the impact of digital tools and social media on contemporary wedding planning. Interestingly, a growing number of couples in Bengaluru are turning to social media apps instead of traditional dating platforms, with some even employing social media managers to enhance their wedding celebrations.

A notable development is the increasing popularity of destination weddings, which now account for a quarter of all planned nuptials. Sustainability is also becoming a priority, with nearly half of the surveyed couples choosing lab-grown diamonds and making eco-friendly choices such as food donations and reduced plastic use.

