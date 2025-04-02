Left Menu

Social Media Woes: Apoorva Mukhija Embroiled in Controversy

Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, featured in the controversial 'India's Got Latent' episode, has wiped her Instagram clean, following a major controversy involving crude remarks by Ranveer Allahbadia. Mukhija appeared before Mumbai police as the National Commission for Women summoned involved personalities due to offensive comments.

Apoorva Mukhija, the social media influencer known as The Rebel Kid, has erased her entire Instagram presence amid a swirling controversy. Her drastic move followed her appearance in an episode of 'India's Got Latent', a show mired in public backlash for crude comments aired by colleague Ranveer Allahbadia.

Allahbadia's offensive remarks during the show led to multiple complaints being lodged in Mumbai, bringing Mukhija and fellow comic Samay Raina under the legal spotlight. Both were implicated in the offensive exchanges broadcast during the episode.

The National Commission for Women has expressed deep concern over the vulgar language used, summoning Mukhija alongside other key figures like Raina and Allahbadia, as well as the show's producers. Amidst these events, Allahbadia announced the imminent return of his own podcast, 'The Ranveer Show'.

