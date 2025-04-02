Left Menu

RCB Reigns Supreme on Instagram: A Social Media Milestone

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has emerged as the most popular IPL team on Instagram with 18 million followers. This achievement highlights RCB's strategic social media use, driven by engaging content and loyal fans, surpassing fierce competition from Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 15:33 IST
Rajat Patidar (Photo: RCB). Image Credit: ANI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has cemented its stature as the most followed team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Instagram, amassing an impressive 18 million followers. This significant achievement underscores the franchise's adeptness at leveraging social media for brand engagement and growth.

In November 2023, RCB was trailing behind Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Instagram. However, RCB's innovative content strategy and strong fan base have catapulted them to the top, surpassing CSK's 17.7 million and MI's 16.2 million followers. Their rapid ascent from 17 million to 18 million followers in just 10 days is a testament to their dynamic social media presence.

A landmark victory against CSK on their home ground further fueled this momentum, sparking widespread fan celebration. "We strive to maintain a daily presence in our fans' lives, emphasizing authenticity and team personality," said Rajesh Menon, RCB's COO. As RCB continues to excel both on and off the field, they are set to battle Gujarat Titans next.

(With inputs from agencies.)

