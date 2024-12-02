Left Menu

Uber Shikara: Revolutionizing Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha applauded the introduction of Uber Shikara services in Srinagar, heralding it as an innovative blend of technology and cultural heritage. This service aims to offer tourists a seamless Shikara ride experience, enhancing local tourism and showcasing Jammu and Kashmir's unique beauty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 02-12-2024 23:50 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 23:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his congratulations to all those involved in Jammu and Kashmir's tourism sector with the launch of Uber Shikara services in Srinagar. He hailed it as a significant step towards merging technology with cultural heritage.

According to Sinha, the Uber Shikara initiative will offer visitors a seamless way to savor the classic allure of Shikara rides, a notable feature of the region's appeal. In a social media post, he praised Uber for its forward-thinking approach in this innovative venture.

The initiative, Sinha noted, comes at an opportune time before the tourist season, promising to offer a serene and convenient experience, while enhancing local tourism. Emphasizing the splendor of Jammu and Kashmir, he invited global tourists to enjoy the upcoming winter in this 'paradise.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

