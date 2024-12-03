Left Menu

Leadership Shakeup at Stellantis: Who Will Be the Next CEO?

Carlos Tavares resigned as CEO of Stellantis, prompting the carmaker to begin searching for a new leader. Potential internal candidates include Antonio Filosa and Maxime Picat, while external options are also being considered. Interim control will be managed by John Elkann and an Executive Committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 03-12-2024 00:14 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 00:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a surprising move, Carlos Tavares resigned from his position as CEO of Stellantis on Sunday, sparking a leadership hunt for the automotive giant. The resignation comes two months after Stellantis issued a profit warning and has prompted a search for a permanent successor, expected to be appointed in the first half of next year.

The Stellantis board is currently evaluating both internal and external candidates for the CEO position. Insider options being considered are Antonio Filosa, head of North American operations, and Maxime Picat, the company's procurement chief. Until a decision is made, Stellantis' operations will be managed by Interim Executive Committee, under the leadership of Chairman John Elkann.

The exit of Tavares has invited speculation on potential successors, which include a mix of Stellantis veterans and industry leaders from competitors like Renault and Hyundai. The choice of a new leader could significantly influence the strategic direction of Stellantis as it navigates through a complex automotive industry landscape, increasingly focused on software and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

