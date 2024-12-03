Leadership Shakeup at Stellantis: Who Will Be the Next CEO?

In a surprising move, Carlos Tavares resigned from his position as CEO of Stellantis on Sunday, sparking a leadership hunt for the automotive giant. The resignation comes two months after Stellantis issued a profit warning and has prompted a search for a permanent successor, expected to be appointed in the first half of next year.

The Stellantis board is currently evaluating both internal and external candidates for the CEO position. Insider options being considered are Antonio Filosa, head of North American operations, and Maxime Picat, the company's procurement chief. Until a decision is made, Stellantis' operations will be managed by Interim Executive Committee, under the leadership of Chairman John Elkann.

The exit of Tavares has invited speculation on potential successors, which include a mix of Stellantis veterans and industry leaders from competitors like Renault and Hyundai. The choice of a new leader could significantly influence the strategic direction of Stellantis as it navigates through a complex automotive industry landscape, increasingly focused on software and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)