Harvey Weinstein's Hospitalisation Highlights NYC Jail's Medical Neglect
Harvey Weinstein was hospitalised after an alarming blood test amid claims of inadequate medical care at NYC jails. With his 2020 rape conviction overturned, Weinstein awaits retrial while battling chronic illnesses. His attorney decries the jail's conditions as unconstitutional, sparking calls for systemic reform.
Harvey Weinstein was urgently hospitalised on Monday following a troubling blood test, according to his attorney Imran Ansari. This development comes shortly after Weinstein filed a lawsuit claiming substandard medical treatment in New York City's beleaguered jail system.
The former film mogul, 72, was transferred to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan from the notorious Rikers Island jail. His attorney highlighted the medical negligence as a constitutional violation, citing unsanitary conditions as particularly hazardous given Weinstein's chronic illnesses, including leukemia.
The jail's treatment of Weinstein aligns with broader criticisms of the facility, known for its mistreatment of inmates. Recent court actions may lead to federal oversight of Rikers Island amid allegations that the city places detainees in unconstitutional danger.
(With inputs from agencies.)
