Entertainment news in 2024 reached new heights as Taylor Swift's Eras tour set records at every turn. The pop icon drew massive audiences, solidifying her status in the music industry.

Meanwhile, Sean 'Diddy' Combs made headlines following his arrest, which sparked widespread discourse in media outlets. The news kept audiences engaged, eager for updates on the case.

The box office saw unprecedented numbers during the Thanksgiving weekend, thanks to the release of 'Moana 2' and 'Wicked'. This milestone in cinematic earnings was complemented by Elton John's poignant revelation of his sight loss, captivating the public's attention and concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)