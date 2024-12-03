Spiritual Renewal: Goa Celebrates St. Francis Xavier Feast

Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday conveyed his heartfelt greetings on the feast of St. Francis Xavier, emphasizing it as a time for spiritual renewal and encouraging community building through love and brotherhood.

The significant 45-day decennial exposition of St Xavier's sacred relics kicked off in Goa on November 21. Every year on December 3, a large gathering commemorates the patron saint of the coastal region.

Sawant praised the exposition's theme, 'We are Messengers of the Good News', highlighting the opportunity for spiritual introspection and the fostering of communal harmony among Goans. The exposition is slated to conclude on January 5, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)