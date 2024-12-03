Left Menu

Spiritual Renewal: Goa Celebrates St. Francis Xavier Feast

Goa CM Pramod Sawant extends warm wishes for the feast of St. Francis Xavier, an event marked by spiritual renewal and community building. The decennial exposition of St. Xavier's relics began on November 21, drawing large crowds for the celebration, which runs until January 5, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 03-12-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 12:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday conveyed his heartfelt greetings on the feast of St. Francis Xavier, emphasizing it as a time for spiritual renewal and encouraging community building through love and brotherhood.

The significant 45-day decennial exposition of St Xavier's sacred relics kicked off in Goa on November 21. Every year on December 3, a large gathering commemorates the patron saint of the coastal region.

Sawant praised the exposition's theme, 'We are Messengers of the Good News', highlighting the opportunity for spiritual introspection and the fostering of communal harmony among Goans. The exposition is slated to conclude on January 5, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

