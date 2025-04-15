Left Menu

Buddha Dhamma Conclave: Celebrating Northeastern India's Cultural Legacy

The International Buddhist Confederation and the Ministry of Culture are organizing a conclave in Arunachal Pradesh to explore Buddha Dhamma's influence on Northeast India. The event will feature discussions on history, art, and cultural impacts, coupled with meditation and prayers for world peace.

  • India

The International Buddhist Confederation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, is set to host a conclave on 'Buddha Dhamma and the Culture of Northeast India' from April 21-22 in Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh.

The conclave is expected to attract several dignitaries, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein. The event aims to shed light on the historical and cultural importance of Buddhist traditions and their integration with indigenous customs across Northeast India.

Plans for the conclave include panel discussions on the region's art and culture and the reciprocal influence between neighboring countries' Buddhist practices. Concluding activities include a 'Vipassana' meditation session and prayers at the Golden Pagoda, reflecting centuries of Buddhist influence since Emperor Ashoka's reign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

