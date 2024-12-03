Left Menu

Journeying Across the Himalayas: A Cultural Odyssey

The 'Journeying Across the Himalayas' festival celebrates the heritage of the Himalayan region through art, culture, and discussions. With over 150 experts participating, the event showcases textiles, arts, and sports while addressing climate resilience, sustainable tourism, and regional crafts. It runs from December 5 to 15 at Travancore Palace.

Updated: 03-12-2024 17:37 IST
The inaugural 'Journeying Across the Himalayas' festival is set to celebrate the diverse cultural heritage of the Himalayan region. Scheduled to take place from December 5 at Travancore Palace, this event aims to bring together experts and artists to explore the cultural richness of the area.

Highlighted features of the festival include the 'From Folk to Fabric' exhibition, which delves into the craftsmanship of Himalayan textiles. A VR film titled 'An Ode to the Snow Leopard' offers a glimpse into the elusive creature's habitat, while the 'Evolution of Ice Hockey in Ladakh, Then & Now' exhibition examines the sport's regional history. Art installations will connect distinct landscapes.

Workshops and panels discussing climate resilience, cultural heritage, and responsible tourism will be part of the 10-day program. An array of cultural performances by notable artists will enrich the festival experience. The event underscores Royal Enfield's commitment to the Himalayas and aims to inspire sustainable exploration.

