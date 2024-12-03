Left Menu

Wales Bridges Cultures at Nagaland's Hornbill Festival

Wales actively participated in Nagaland's Hornbill Festival to promote cultural and business exchanges, focusing on education, skills, and trade. The partnership, involving discussions on technology and entrepreneurship, aims to strengthen ties with Nagaland and its start-up ecosystem while preserving cultural heritage.

Wales has made a significant mark at this year's Hornbill Festival in Nagaland by promoting cultural and business ties. A senior diplomat disclosed the country's focus on fostering exchanges in education, skills, and trade discussions with state officers.

Highlighting this collaboration, Mitchell Theaker, India Head for the Welsh government, expressed Wales' enthusiasm to be a festival partner. Theaker underscored the role of the British Council in channeling this cultural exchange, inspired by Nagaland Chief Minister's visit to Wales.

The Hornbill Festival celebrates Nagaland's rich cultural heritage and fosters inter-tribal interactions. The Welsh delegation emphasized sectors like technology, life sciences, and start-ups, aligning with their interest in Nagaland's entrepreneurial spirit.

Latest News

