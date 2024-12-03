Wales Bridges Cultures at Nagaland's Hornbill Festival

Wales has made a significant mark at this year's Hornbill Festival in Nagaland by promoting cultural and business ties. A senior diplomat disclosed the country's focus on fostering exchanges in education, skills, and trade discussions with state officers.

Highlighting this collaboration, Mitchell Theaker, India Head for the Welsh government, expressed Wales' enthusiasm to be a festival partner. Theaker underscored the role of the British Council in channeling this cultural exchange, inspired by Nagaland Chief Minister's visit to Wales.

The Hornbill Festival celebrates Nagaland's rich cultural heritage and fosters inter-tribal interactions. The Welsh delegation emphasized sectors like technology, life sciences, and start-ups, aligning with their interest in Nagaland's entrepreneurial spirit.

