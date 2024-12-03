Toxic Turmoil: The Battle Over Polluted Waters in Ludhiana

On Tuesday, police detained several activists, including women, as they gathered under the banner of 'Kala Pani Morcha' to demand the closure of dyeing units in Ludhiana. These activists allege severe groundwater contamination due to untreated effluents from the dyeing units.

The protests were spearheaded by social activist Lakha Sidhana, who claimed the discharge of toxic chemicals into the Buddha Nullah is causing increased cancer cases in the Malwa region and parts of Rajasthan. The protesters referenced scientific studies asserting groundwater pollution as a primary cause.

In response, dyeing unit owners and their workers staged a counter-protest, accusing the environmentalists of blackmail. Ashok Makkar, President of the Dyeing Federation, defended the units, stating they comply with pollution control guidelines. The situation has led to a heavy police presence on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur highway.

(With inputs from agencies.)