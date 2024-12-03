Left Menu

Toxic Turmoil: The Battle Over Polluted Waters in Ludhiana

Activists under the Kala Pani Morcha were detained after protesting against dyeing units in Ludhiana, blaming them for groundwater contamination and rising cancer cases. Dyeing unit owners counter-protested, denying allegations and claiming environmental guidelines are followed. Tensions remain high as both sides dispute pollution claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, police detained several activists, including women, as they gathered under the banner of 'Kala Pani Morcha' to demand the closure of dyeing units in Ludhiana. These activists allege severe groundwater contamination due to untreated effluents from the dyeing units.

The protests were spearheaded by social activist Lakha Sidhana, who claimed the discharge of toxic chemicals into the Buddha Nullah is causing increased cancer cases in the Malwa region and parts of Rajasthan. The protesters referenced scientific studies asserting groundwater pollution as a primary cause.

In response, dyeing unit owners and their workers staged a counter-protest, accusing the environmentalists of blackmail. Ashok Makkar, President of the Dyeing Federation, defended the units, stating they comply with pollution control guidelines. The situation has led to a heavy police presence on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur highway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

