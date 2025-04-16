South Africa, Unitaid Strengthen Pact to Fight HIV, TB, and Cervical Cancer

In a bold move to strengthen public health systems and eliminate major diseases, South Africa’s Department of Health and global health agency Unitaid have signed an expanded Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The renewed partnership, announced during the G20 Health Working Group meeting in Zimbali, KwaZulu-Natal, aims to intensify efforts to combat HIV, tuberculosis (TB), and cervical cancer while boosting local manufacturing of essential medical products.

Unitaid, a health innovation agency hosted by the World Health Organization (WHO), is known for pioneering access to high-impact health interventions in low- and middle-income countries. This enhanced agreement reaffirms Unitaid’s long-standing collaboration with South Africa, dating back to 2018, and signals a deepened commitment to tackling some of the country's most pressing health challenges.

A Renewed Focus on Innovation and Equity

The updated MoU will accelerate the introduction and scaling of cutting-edge medical solutions, including:

Lenacapavir , a long-acting, biannual injectable for HIV prevention that simplifies adherence.

Shorter, more tolerable treatments for drug-resistant TB , making care more accessible and less burdensome.

Wider access to cervical cancer screening and preventive measures, especially in underserved communities.

Efforts under the new agreement also emphasize regional production of diagnostics and treatments—an essential step toward improving health system resilience and reducing dependency on international supply chains.

“Together with Unitaid, we have pioneered breakthroughs in HIV and TB care. This renewed cooperation will help us realise our vision of eliminating cervical cancer while building our capacity to produce life-saving health products at scale,” said Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi.

South Africa’s Continued Health Struggles

Despite commendable progress in expanding access to testing and treatment, South Africa still faces significant health burdens. The country has the world’s highest number of people living with HIV—over 7.5 million—and remains one of the nations hardest hit by TB. Meanwhile, cervical cancer continues to be the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among South African women, largely due to limited access to early detection and treatment services.

Tenu Avafia, Deputy Executive Director of Unitaid, commended South Africa’s global leadership in health innovation: “South Africa has been instrumental in rolling out many of Unitaid’s most impactful initiatives, including HIV self-testing and new PrEP methods. In line with the Lusaka Agenda, we remain committed to helping close health equity gaps and delivering effective solutions to all.”

Legacy of Partnership

Since 2018, the partnership between Unitaid and South Africa has helped fast-track the availability of transformative tools such as:

HIV self-testing kits , enabling people to know their status privately and conveniently.

A variety of PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) methods , offering individuals more choices to prevent HIV.

Shortened TB preventive regimens , improving treatment adherence.

Less toxic treatments for drug-resistant TB, enhancing patient outcomes.

This legacy of innovation continues to shape global best practices, with South Africa serving as a critical launchpad for solutions that are later adopted worldwide.

Looking Ahead: A Blueprint for Global Health

The MoU reinforces the importance of universal health coverage, a key theme under South Africa’s G20 presidency. It highlights the need for equitable, collaborative approaches to 21st-century health challenges—especially in the Global South.

By scaling local production, promoting early access to new technologies, and ensuring equitable distribution of life-saving interventions, this partnership sets a model for tackling health inequities and building sustainable, people-centered health systems.

As South Africa continues to lead the charge in health innovation, its alliance with Unitaid will play a crucial role in shaping a healthier, more equitable future—not only for its own citizens, but for communities around the world.