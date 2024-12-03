Sir Don Bradman's Historic Baggy Green Fetches Record Price at Auction

Sir Don Bradman's iconic baggy green cap was auctioned for an impressive Rs 2.63 crore on Tuesday, exciting cricket enthusiasts worldwide. The rare piece, dating back to the 1947-48 Test series against India, reflects a storied chapter in cricket history.

Auction house Bonhams reported the cap, worn by Bradman during his last home Test series, was sun-faded and showed signs of wear. Despite this, the cap drew enormous interest due to Bradman's legendary status as one of cricket's greatest-ever batters with an astonishing average of 99.94.

The cap, initially part of the Bradman Museum collection since 2010, had been given to Pankaj Gupta, the Indian team's manager during India's first international cricket tour, and eventually passed down to wicket-keeper PK Sen. This artifact highlights Bradman's extraordinary career and his impact on the sport.

