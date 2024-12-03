Left Menu

Sir Don Bradman's Historic Baggy Green Fetches Record Price at Auction

Sir Don Bradman's iconic baggy green cap, worn during the 1947-48 Test series against India, was sold for Rs 2.63 crore at an auction. Known for his unmatched batting average, Bradman gifted the cap to Pankaj Gupta, who passed it to India's PK Sen. The cap had been with the Bradman Museum since 2010.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Sir Don Bradman's iconic baggy green cap was auctioned for an impressive Rs 2.63 crore on Tuesday, exciting cricket enthusiasts worldwide. The rare piece, dating back to the 1947-48 Test series against India, reflects a storied chapter in cricket history.

Auction house Bonhams reported the cap, worn by Bradman during his last home Test series, was sun-faded and showed signs of wear. Despite this, the cap drew enormous interest due to Bradman's legendary status as one of cricket's greatest-ever batters with an astonishing average of 99.94.

The cap, initially part of the Bradman Museum collection since 2010, had been given to Pankaj Gupta, the Indian team's manager during India's first international cricket tour, and eventually passed down to wicket-keeper PK Sen. This artifact highlights Bradman's extraordinary career and his impact on the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

