Nandgaon Tensions Rise Over Lord Krishna Inscription Controversy
Wall inscriptions in Mathura's Nandgaon claiming Lord Krishna was a Jat have sparked protests. Locals were unable to contact the individual responsible, identified as Kunwar Singh. Authorities have registered an FIR and are actively searching for Singh to preserve communal harmony.
In Mathura's Nandgaon, wall inscriptions claiming that Lord Krishna was a Jat have ignited protests, leading the police to file an FIR and initiate an investigation, according to officials on Tuesday.
These contentious writings, titled 'The History of Nandgaon', appeared on local shops and homes, suggesting that the traditionally Yaduvanshi lineage of Lord Krishna includes ties to the Jat community.
The inscriptions mentioned a certain Kunwar Singh, sparking efforts to contact him which proved unsuccessful. As tensions escalated, local authorities took measures to identify and apprehend the culprit, stressing that public peace remains a top priority.
