Nandgaon Tensions Rise Over Lord Krishna Inscription Controversy

In Mathura's Nandgaon, wall inscriptions claiming that Lord Krishna was a Jat have ignited protests, leading the police to file an FIR and initiate an investigation, according to officials on Tuesday.

These contentious writings, titled 'The History of Nandgaon', appeared on local shops and homes, suggesting that the traditionally Yaduvanshi lineage of Lord Krishna includes ties to the Jat community.

The inscriptions mentioned a certain Kunwar Singh, sparking efforts to contact him which proved unsuccessful. As tensions escalated, local authorities took measures to identify and apprehend the culprit, stressing that public peace remains a top priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)