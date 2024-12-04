Left Menu

Keira Knightley's 'Black Doves': A Witty Spin on Espionage

British actress Keira Knightley stars and executive produces in the new series "Black Doves," a humorous take on espionage. She plays Helen Webb, an undercover spy entangled in conspiracies. Ben Whishaw co-stars as her sidekick. Created by Joe Barton, the series premieres December 5 on Netflix.

Updated: 04-12-2024 05:14 IST
British actress Keira Knightley brings her charm and wit to the new series "Black Doves," which offers a tongue-in-cheek perspective on the espionage genre. Knightley not only stars as undercover spy Helen Webb but also serves as the show's executive producer, adding a personal touch to the production.

In "Black Doves," Knightley's character is a devoted mother and wife to a prominent British politician, secretly passing on classified government data. Her life takes a dramatic turn when her lover, a civil servant, is assassinated, plunging her into a world of conspiracies. Co-star Ben Whishaw plays Helen's sidekick, Sam, a triggerman with a tangled personal life.

The series, crafted by creator Joe Barton, is set against the festive backdrop of London during the Christmas season. Barton believes the juxtaposition of yuletide cheer with the dark world of spies enhances the tension. Set to stream on Netflix on December 5, "Black Doves" promises both thrills and laughs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

