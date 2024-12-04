Building Bridges: Culture Connects Youth Globally

The British Council in India underscores the significant role of culture, leveraging music, arts, and education to foster international understanding and relationships among young people. At the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland, Alison Barrett of the British Council highlighted the organization's dedication to providing platforms for young individuals to learn and thrive professionally.

Barrett noted that culture, through various forms such as music and literature, serves as a powerful medium for learning about different places and people. By facilitating educational collaborations and cross-cultural exchanges, the organization seeks to establish connections that contribute to a peaceful and prosperous global society.

The British Council is actively working to support youth in Nagaland through partnerships and opportunities like the Chevening Scholarships. These initiatives not only enhance skill development and international exposure but also build connections that benefit careers and communities. Barrett expressed commitment to promoting understanding of India's North East region among UK youth and emphasized the importance of events like the Hornbill Festival in fostering cultural appreciation and stronger bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)