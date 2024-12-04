Celebrating Half a Century of Devotion: Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually address a massive gathering of BAPS Swaminarayan sect volunteers, known as 'karyakars,' during the celebratory event, Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav, in Ahmedabad. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the event, commemorating 50 years of dedicated service by the sect's volunteers worldwide.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver a virtual address to nearly 100,000 volunteers, or 'karyakars,' of the BAPS Swaminarayan sect at a grand event in Ahmedabad on December 7. The Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav marks 50 years since the formation of this dedicated volunteer group.
The celebrations will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present to address the gathering as well. BAPS spiritual leader Brahmavihari Swami highlighted the event's intent to honor the karyakars' tireless service over the years.
Originating with just 11 karyakars in 1972 through the vision of Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the volunteer force has grown globally. The event will feature live performances, advanced visual effects, and documentaries showcasing their work, creating an interactive and immersive experience for attendees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Star-Studded Lineup Joins Spielberg's Original Event Film
India's Hospitality Sector Thrives in Q3 2024, Surging on Corporate Demand and MICE Events
Global Political Events: Tracking the World's Key Diplomatic Movements
Stage Snub Sparks Outcry at Agra Panchayat Event
Curtain Rises on IFFI 2024: A Cinematic Celebration in Goa