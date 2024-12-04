Celebrating Half a Century of Devotion: Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver a virtual address to nearly 100,000 volunteers, or 'karyakars,' of the BAPS Swaminarayan sect at a grand event in Ahmedabad on December 7. The Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav marks 50 years since the formation of this dedicated volunteer group.

The celebrations will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present to address the gathering as well. BAPS spiritual leader Brahmavihari Swami highlighted the event's intent to honor the karyakars' tireless service over the years.

Originating with just 11 karyakars in 1972 through the vision of Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the volunteer force has grown globally. The event will feature live performances, advanced visual effects, and documentaries showcasing their work, creating an interactive and immersive experience for attendees.

