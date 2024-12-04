Left Menu

Spectacular Cultural Extravaganza Set for Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning an array of cultural events blending spirituality, tradition, and entertainment for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Renowned Bollywood stars and artists will perform acts inspired by Indian epics. The events will occur from January 13 to February 26, organized alongside the Union Ministry of Culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:55 IST
Spectacular Cultural Extravaganza Set for Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to make the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj a memorable experience, the Uttar Pradesh government is orchestrating a grand cultural extravaganza blending spirituality, tradition, and entertainment, as reported by officials on Wednesday.

Among the performers are Bollywood celebrities and acclaimed artists who will illustrate stories from the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and the Kumbh's divine significance through their art. Highlights include Ashutosh Rana's performance in 'Humare Ram' and veteran actress Hema Malini's depiction of 'Ganga Avtaran'.

The cultural events, organized by the Department of Culture in Uttar Pradesh and the Union Ministry of Culture, will unfold at the Ganga Pandal from January 13 to February 26. Notable performances include Ravi Kishan's 'Shiv Tandava', Puneet Issar's 'Mahabharata', and dance acts by Kathak Kendra and Bharatendu Natya Academy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024