Spectacular Cultural Extravaganza Set for Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj
The Uttar Pradesh government is planning an array of cultural events blending spirituality, tradition, and entertainment for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Renowned Bollywood stars and artists will perform acts inspired by Indian epics. The events will occur from January 13 to February 26, organized alongside the Union Ministry of Culture.
In an effort to make the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj a memorable experience, the Uttar Pradesh government is orchestrating a grand cultural extravaganza blending spirituality, tradition, and entertainment, as reported by officials on Wednesday.
Among the performers are Bollywood celebrities and acclaimed artists who will illustrate stories from the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and the Kumbh's divine significance through their art. Highlights include Ashutosh Rana's performance in 'Humare Ram' and veteran actress Hema Malini's depiction of 'Ganga Avtaran'.
The cultural events, organized by the Department of Culture in Uttar Pradesh and the Union Ministry of Culture, will unfold at the Ganga Pandal from January 13 to February 26. Notable performances include Ravi Kishan's 'Shiv Tandava', Puneet Issar's 'Mahabharata', and dance acts by Kathak Kendra and Bharatendu Natya Academy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
