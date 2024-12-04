Suven Pharma Shines in Global Sustainable Growth Rankings

Suven Pharmaceuticals has achieved a significant milestone, being ranked among the global top 20 companies for sustainable growth in the pharmaceutical industry. This recognition comes from TIME and Statista's inaugural sustainable growth ranking for 2025, showcasing Suven's commitment to sustainability.

As one of only 26 Indian companies—and importantly, one of just two in the healthcare sector—Suven's achievement highlights the firm’s dedication to reducing its carbon footprint, conserving water, and responsibly managing waste, alongside maintaining strong revenue growth and profitability.

The selection criteria were robust, taking into account key sustainability metrics such as reduced water consumption and waste production, alongside increased usage of green energy, establishing Suven Pharmaceuticals as a leader in sustainable practices within the industry.

