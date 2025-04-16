'e-SeHAT': Revolutionising Healthcare in Jammu & Kashmir
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah launched the 'e-SeHAT' app to transform healthcare in Jammu & Kashmir. The app offers tele-diagnosis, healthcare consultations, and information on public and private healthcare facilities. It aims to improve healthcare access, reduce strain on polyclinics, and facilitate patient education and staff training.
In a significant stride towards enhancing healthcare accessibility, Jammu & Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah unveiled the 'e-SeHAT' app. The initiative is hailed as a substantial leap forward for the region's healthcare system, tailored to address the comprehensive needs of people, healthcare professionals, and institutions.
The app, designed as a digital healthcare solution, aims to revolutionize healthcare access by minimizing congestion in polyclinics and augmenting the healthcare experience for Jammu & Kashmir's citizens. Abdullah emphasized the importance of user-friendly features, including an integrated appointment system for private health institutions.
Health Secretary Syed Abid Rashid highlighted the app's capability in offering tele-diagnosis, initial consultations, and detailed institutional information. It promises substantial utility for remote areas and includes features for health promotion, multilingual support, and medical educational resources.
