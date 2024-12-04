Kerala Tourism's Digital Leap: Multilingual Portal Revamp
Kerala's tourism department has unveiled a revamped, multilingual website designed with advanced technology to bolster the state's position as a leading tourism destination. The portal highlights Kerala's attractions and offers tourists easy access to information, certified accommodations, and interactive features, thereby enhancing their overall travel experience.
In a significant development for the state's tourism industry, Kerala's government has launched a revamped version of its tourism website, now accessible in over 20 languages. This move is aimed at reinforcing Kerala's status as a top international tourism destination.
State Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas emphasized the portal's user-friendly and interactive nature, which seeks to underscore Kerala's vast tourism potential. Built using advanced technology, the website functions as a comprehensive digital guide, offering global tourists easy access to essential information.
The redesigned website features enhanced multimedia elements, improved navigation, and custom-built CMS for managing content efficiently. It also includes interactive tools like a travel planner and e-newsletters, all designed to enrich the user experience and promote Kerala's unique cultural and natural attractions.
