Left Menu

Buddha's Sacred Relic Strengthens Thai-Chinese Diplomatic Ties

A procession in Bangkok marked the arrival of a sacred Buddha relic loaned by China, celebrating King Maha Vajiralongkorn's birthday and 50 years of Thai-Chinese diplomacy. The relic will be on display at Sanam Luang near the Grand Palace, previously shown in 2002, marking the king's father's birthday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:13 IST
Buddha's Sacred Relic Strengthens Thai-Chinese Diplomatic Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a symbolic gesture of friendship and diplomacy, over 2,000 people joined a procession in Bangkok for a sacred Buddha relic loaned by China. The event honored King Maha Vajiralongkorn's birthday and the upcoming 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China.

The tooth relic, considered sacred in the Buddhist tradition, was flown from Beijing's Lingguang Temple and shown in an elaborate parade through Bangkok's historic neighborhoods. The golden relic, symbolizing peace and unity, plays a vital role in China's soft diplomacy.

The procession concluded at Sanam Luang, near the Grand Palace, where the relic was greeted by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her cabinet. This event not only marked the Thai king's 72nd birthday but also commemorated previous displays, enriching the cultural exchange between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024