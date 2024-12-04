Buddha's Sacred Relic Strengthens Thai-Chinese Diplomatic Ties

In a symbolic gesture of friendship and diplomacy, over 2,000 people joined a procession in Bangkok for a sacred Buddha relic loaned by China. The event honored King Maha Vajiralongkorn's birthday and the upcoming 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China.

The tooth relic, considered sacred in the Buddhist tradition, was flown from Beijing's Lingguang Temple and shown in an elaborate parade through Bangkok's historic neighborhoods. The golden relic, symbolizing peace and unity, plays a vital role in China's soft diplomacy.

The procession concluded at Sanam Luang, near the Grand Palace, where the relic was greeted by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her cabinet. This event not only marked the Thai king's 72nd birthday but also commemorated previous displays, enriching the cultural exchange between the nations.

