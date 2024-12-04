Left Menu

Revitalizing Jaipur: Grand Developments at Amber-Nahargarh and Jal Mahal

Jaipur's iconic structures, Amber-Nahargarh Fort and Jal Mahal, are set to receive substantial upgrades, enhancing tourism appeal. With investments totaling over Rs 140 crore, the projects promise job creation and enriched cultural experiences, featuring developments like hiking trails, a synchronized water show, and a vibrant night bazaar.

Updated: 04-12-2024 21:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to boost tourism in Jaipur, the Amber-Nahargarh Fort and Jal Mahal are slated for major developments, supported by hefty investments approved by the Centre.

The comprehensive projects, part of a larger scheme affecting 23 states, underscore a commitment to preserving and enhancing India's cultural heritage.

Highlighting the blend of Mughal and Rajput architecture, these enhancements are not only an investment in infrastructure but a catalyst for job creation, expected to generate over 12,000 new positions in Jaipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

