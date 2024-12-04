Revitalizing Jaipur: Grand Developments at Amber-Nahargarh and Jal Mahal

In a significant move to boost tourism in Jaipur, the Amber-Nahargarh Fort and Jal Mahal are slated for major developments, supported by hefty investments approved by the Centre.

The comprehensive projects, part of a larger scheme affecting 23 states, underscore a commitment to preserving and enhancing India's cultural heritage.

Highlighting the blend of Mughal and Rajput architecture, these enhancements are not only an investment in infrastructure but a catalyst for job creation, expected to generate over 12,000 new positions in Jaipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)