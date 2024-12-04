Rashid Khan Urges Reversal on Afghan Medical Education Ban for Women
Afghanistan's cricket star Rashid Khan has urged the Taliban to reverse their ban on medical training for women, highlighting its negative impact on the nation's future and women's dignity. The Taliban's ongoing restrictions on female education have sparked international condemnation and exacerbated the shortage of medical professionals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:08 IST
- Country:
- Afghanistan
Afghanistan's cricket sensation Rashid Khan has publicly appealed to the Taliban regime to reverse its ban on medical education for women. The decision, he warned, threatens the future prospects and dignity of Afghan women.
Reports indicate that Taliban officials have decreed a halt in both private and public institutions from offering medical training to women in the country.
Khan highlighted the dire shortage of female medical professionals in Afghanistan and emphasized the fundamental role of education in Islamic teachings and Afghan societal framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AIIMS Bhubaneswar Triumphs in Life-Saving eCPR Procedure for Army Jawan
US Stands Firm: No Support for Violent Crackdowns in Bangladesh Protests
SpaceX Successfully Launches India's GSAT-N2 Satellite: A Leap for Broadband and Connectivity
Yunus Seeks Stronger U.S.-Bangladesh Relations Amidst Chaos
GSAT-N2: Revolutionizing Broadband Services across India