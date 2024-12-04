Rashid Khan Urges Reversal on Afghan Medical Education Ban for Women

Afghanistan's cricket sensation Rashid Khan has publicly appealed to the Taliban regime to reverse its ban on medical education for women. The decision, he warned, threatens the future prospects and dignity of Afghan women.

Reports indicate that Taliban officials have decreed a halt in both private and public institutions from offering medical training to women in the country.

Khan highlighted the dire shortage of female medical professionals in Afghanistan and emphasized the fundamental role of education in Islamic teachings and Afghan societal framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)