Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Protests Erupt After Lynching in Bangladesh

In the wake of the horrific lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh, diplomatic tensions between India and its neighbor have reached new heights. The Hindu man's killing prompted protests near Bangladesh's High Commission in New Delhi on Tuesday, where demonstrators clashed with police.

Dipu Chandra Das, a factory worker, was brutally beaten and set on fire after being accused of blasphemy. His death has exacerbated bilateral tensions, especially with Bangladesh's parliamentary elections looming. Bangladesh has detained at least ten individuals related to the incident.

The turmoil has led to both India and Bangladesh suspending visa services. Meanwhile, Bangladesh expressed concerns over another protest near its mission in New Delhi. The Indian foreign ministry assured that it remains committed to ensuring the safety of foreign missions amidst the backdrop of ongoing domestic unrest in Bangladesh.