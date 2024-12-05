Uniting for Peace: The Nobel Peace Prize Forum's Call to Abolish Nuclear Weapons

In the coming week, the Nobel Peace Prize Forum themed 'Nukes: How to Counter the Threat' will be convened at the University of Oslo. Organized post the Peace Prize ceremony honoring Nihon Hidankyo, the forum brings together a roster of distinguished experts, including hibakusha and Nobel laureates, to deliberate on nuclear disarmament. The event serves as a vital platform for fostering dialogue aimed at the abolition of nuclear weapons, aligned with the ethos of the Norwegian Nobel Institute and its partners.

Prominent figures such as Soka Gakkai President Minoru Harada, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, and ICAN Executive Director Melissa Parke will contribute insights to enrich discussions on nuclear issues. The forum underscores the urgency of nuclear abolition, invigorating global consciousness towards a 'No First Use' policy and greater peace activism.

A varied agenda awaits attendees, with features like a High-Level Panel on nuclear war avoidance strategies and a dedicated Youth Dialogue with hibakusha, engaging young participants to reflect on the catastrophic legacy of nuclear conflicts. The Soka Gakkai's longstanding mission forms a cultural movement united in promoting universal peace and nuclear disarmament.

